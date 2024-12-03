Friend of Rochester homicide victim speaks out

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A recent Rochester homicide is still a mystery to the family and the community. Just over a week ago, 28-year-old Dahir Dahir was killed in a southeast Rochester home, and now one of his close friends has spoken out.

Kip Levos, a close friend of Dahir, sat down with ABC 6 to talk about his friend, saying it was hard to believe Dahir was gone.

“You know, I’ve got some pictures and in every one he’s just got that huge smile,” Levos said.

Levos and Dahir were friends for over a decade, growing especially close in the last couple of years.

Dahir was, to Levos, unique.

“He was different than most of the young men his age,” Levos said. “He stood out as a leader and people looked up to him. I looked up to him, even though I’m his elder.”

The day of Dahir’s death, Levos was actually next door, working in his auto shop.

“That evening, when I left, I heard somebody say, ‘Did you call 9-1-1?’ And I looked over in the neighbor’s yard and I saw the flashlights of the police and they were banging on the window and asking who had called 9-1-1, and it wasn’t my business so I just left.”

“I didn’t find out until the following morning that it was my friend, Dahir.”

Dahir’s death raises more questions than answers.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Levos said. “I almost wish it did make sense.”

Police say they aren’t able to provide much information.

“In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, I want to make sure that I don’t give anymore details than I’ve already given in regards to the past incidents that are open and active,” said RPD Cpt. Paul Gronholz during an interview following a separate homicide over the weekend.

ABC 6 reached out to the Rochester Police Department for any updates on the case, but they had no new information to share.

Regardless, Levos expressed his anger over losing his friend.

“Some coward chose to take control of a situation,” he said. “Whatever it was, whatever transpired, there is no way that he deserved anywhere near what happened to him.”

While the questions remain unanswered, there is one thing, for Levos, that will always remain true about Dahir.

“I mean he was a good person,” he said. “He was the type of person if you were having a bad day and you got around him, your day got better.”