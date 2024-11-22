Friday marks what would have been Olivia Flores’ 19th birthday

(ABC 6 News) – Friday, November 22 marks what would have been Olivia Flores’ 19th birthday.

RELATED: Loved ones remember Owatonna teen who died after car crash near Apache mall

In May 2024, the Owatonna native and high school student’s life was taken after being involved in a three-vehicle crash that left six others injured. She was scheduled to graduate just weeks later.

The crash happened outside Apache Mall in Rochester. After the Rochester Police Department investigated the deadly incident, it was determined that a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was involved.

RELATED: Parents of Olivia Flores look for justice as beginning of State Trooper trial looms

When this was revealed, Olivia’s parents, Carlos and Stephanie Flores, sought justice and accountability.

The trooper was later identified as Shane Roper, who is now facing several charges, including manslaughter, for his alleged involvement in the deadly crash.

RELATED: Second Degree Manslaughter charges filed against trooper in deadly crash–court documents detail history of speeding, crashes on duty

Roper’s charging documents alleged that he had been involved in several crashes while on duty, and had accelerated to over 99 miles per hour while trying to initiate traffic stops for petty offenses on “numerous occasions.”

Roper was placed on administrative leave before eventually being dismissed by Minnesota State Patrol in September.

In October, the former state trooper filed a number of motions in court seeking to dismiss eight of the nine charges brought against him. The motion does not contest Roper’s ninth charge: misdemeanor careless driving.

Roper’s defense was also seeking to block certain evidence at trial, including his past record of speeding and crashes while on duty, and his termination from the state patrol.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2025.