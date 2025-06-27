Friday marks 30 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Early in the morning on June 27, 1995, morning show TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit hurried to her car outside the Key Apartments in Mason City after sleeping through her alarm.

However, she never made it to work.

Now, 30 years later, her friends, family, and people who were touched by the case are still fighting for answers, and maybe even justice for Jodi.

Friday marks exactly 30 years since her disappearance, and FindJodi will be hosting a gathering to observe the somber milestone.

The event begins at 11 a.m. in Mason City, and ABC 6 News will be there to livestream it.