Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative reports power outages amid severe weather

(ABC 6 News) — Hundreds of power outages have been reported by Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative amid Friday night’s severe weather.

The hardest hit area in terms of power outages has been the Shell Rock area, with 383 customers being without power. Meanwhile, another 104 outages have been reported in London.

Outages have also been reported in LeRoy, Freeman, Marshall, Windom, Freeman, and Pickerel Lake.

For a full look at Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative’s power outage map, click here.