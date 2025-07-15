Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative issues peak alert for Tuesday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) — Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative are issuing a peak energy alert for Tuesday afternoon.

The alert begins at approximately 2 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able.

Members can conserve electricity during peak alerts by: