Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative issues peak alert for Tuesday afternoon
(ABC 6 News) — Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative are issuing a peak energy alert for Tuesday afternoon.
The alert begins at approximately 2 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.
Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able.
Members can conserve electricity during peak alerts by:
- Setting their cooling systems to at least 78°, higher if no one is home.
- Closing window coverings to help keep heat outside the building.
- Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the day.
- Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook.
- Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
- Postponing charging your electric vehicle.