Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative issues peak alert for Tuesday afternoon

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative are issuing a peak energy alert for Tuesday afternoon.

The alert begins at approximately 2 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able.

Members can conserve electricity during peak alerts by:

  • Setting their cooling systems to at least 78°, higher if no one is home.
  • Closing window coverings to help keep heat outside the building.
  • Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the day.
  • Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook.
  • Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
  • Postponing charging your electric vehicle.