Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone line down

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said its non-emergency telephone lines have been out of service since the morning hours.

FCSO says that 911 services are still up for emergencies requiring immediate assistance from law enforcement, fire, or medical services.

For non-urgent matters, FCSO is asking people to consider the immediacy of their needs, and if it can reasonably wait, they should wait until the non-emergency lines are back up.

However, if anyone feels it is important to report their non-emergency situation now, FCSO asks them to use their best judgment and call rather than waiting.