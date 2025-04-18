Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office may expand work with ICE

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is one of five counties in Minnesota working with ICE through a new program to help with immigration enforcement.

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is one of five counties across Minnesota hoping to work alongside Federal Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) on a more local level.

Freeborn County’s work with ICE dates back 15 years. This new program would make it so that if someone is in the sheriff’s custody and born outside the United States, then sheriff’s office would notify ICE to see if there is a warrant for the person in custody.

Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea said his deputies are able to serve ICE administrative warrants to those sitting inside the county jail, instead of having someone from the metro travel to Albert Lea to do it.

Shea said county officials do not know the immigration status of individuals so this program would only apply to people in the sheriff’s custody.

“I just want to assure the community that the Sheriff’s office is not out doing the work of ICE looking for people who are here illegally or have a status issue,” Shea said.

In terms of who is paying the bill, Shea had good news.

“The federal government will pay for the training for our deputies but there is no money exchange beyond that,” Shea said.

While the program has yet to take effect, people living in Albert Lea had mixed opinions on it. Gilbert Johnson said he doesn’t mind the new program as long as people still have a right to a fair trial.

“It’s fine if people are investigating and figuring out if people are here legally,” Johnson said. “But immediately like throwing people in jail and doing stuff like that, that’s what I’m afraid of.”

Patricia Coleman took a harder stance on the program.

“If they’re here legally, living off of the people that work here in this county and they are taking free groceries, free medical, free motel room, yeah they need to leave,” Coleman said.

ABC 6 News reached out to ICE for its take on the matter and a spokesperson with the agency returned with a statement.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recognizes the importance of its relationships with state and local law enforcement partners. ICE will continue to partner with local stakeholders to coordinate and achieve the mission of ensuring national security and public safety.”

Shea said he does not know when this program would go into effect, but it could take anywhere between two weeks to two months.