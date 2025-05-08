Freeborn County Sheriff responds to alleged “serious human rights concerns” in Freeborn County Adult Detention Center

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea responded to concerns over living conditions in the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Shea, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received media questions on Wednesday regarding a clergy group from Mankato that would be visiting the jail due to alleged “serious human rights concerns.”

Sheriff Shea said he had no idea what the concerns were about because FCSO had not received complaints from inmates/detainees.

On Thursday, a group from Mankato that included some clergy members reached out to speak about the concerns, and according to Sheriff Shea, Jail Administrator Mike Stasko answered the group’s questions.

The questions regarded food provided to inmates, access to medical care, access to communication with families, access to sunlight, access to programming, and other general care concerns.

Sheriff Shea said he hopes the answers from JA Stasko alleviates any of these concerns, and JA Stasko pointed out the excellent ratings they receive each year on their inspections.

Sheriff Shea said JA Stasko was not able to answer questions directly related to the sheriff’s office’s IGSA with ICE, but Shea said those questions did not relate to care that FCSO provides.

“We at the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office are committed to treating people with dignity no matter our encounter with them. We take pride in the work we do and always strive to provide professional service in the community. I am certain there are no ‘serious human rights concerns’ to be found at our Detention Center,” Sheriff Shea said via a press release.