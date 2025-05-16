Freeborn County receives $1 million grant for new trail

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Freeborn County has announced that it will receive a $1 million grant toward building a 15-mile trail.

The trail will run along the former UP rail corridor from Albert Lea to Hartland and is estimated to cost $8 million total.

The estimate includes repairing four bridges and building a bridge or tunnel crossing for Hwy 13. This first grant from MnDOT will go toward developing 6.4 miles between Fountain Street and Manchester.

Freeborn County named this trail the Song Bird Trail to reflect the wildlife along it.

The county and City of Albert Lea are waiting to hear results from other grant applicants before deciding on a build schedule.

The new trail will connect to the Blazing Star State Trail via city streets.