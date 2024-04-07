Freeborn County Humane Society fundraiser is “big success”
The Freeborn County Humane Society raised more than $6,500 at its garage sale fundraiser Saturday.
Officials from FCHS say the fundraiser was a “big success.”
Community members could purchase gently used clothing, household items, sporting goods and tools.
FCHS has some items leftover from the sale, which it plans to give away to the community for free on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeborn County Shopper Building.