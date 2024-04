(ABC 6 News) – Happening on Saturday, April 6, you can score some great deals while also helping pets in need at the Freeborn County Humane Society.

The Humane Society will hold a fundraising garage sale on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And even if you’re not in the market for anything yourself, you can also drop off pet supplies like pet beds, cat litter and paper towels.

The event will take place at the Freeborn County Shopper Building.