Freeborn County Historical Village open for summer tours

Freeborn County Historical Village open for the summer on ABC 6 News at 6

(ABC 6 News) – History lovers can take a stroll through the past, as the Freeborn County Historical Village has opened for summer tours.

Featuring an immersive walk through history at the site of the 1878 Norwegian church and 1884 Big Oak Schoolhouse, the village also features a blacksmith, cobbler, barbershop and other storefronts displaying the history of Freeborn County at the turn of the century.

“About 50 percent of our buildings have been re-done, cleaned up,” said Stephanie Kibler, director of the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village. “…this year visitors will see new exhibits and items for people to go in and find out what it was like to live in the late 1800s and early 1900s.”

Visitors can arrange a guided tour, which is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from May 1 to September 30. Reservations are required.

For more information about the historical society and to reserve your tour, click here.