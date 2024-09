(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, visitors to the Freeborn County Historical Museum can get in for free.

However, there is a catch: you’ll have to talk like a pirate.

It’s part of National Talk Like a Pirate Day, and as an added bonus, dressing like a pirate will earn you free candy and a free gift if you can tell staff a Freeborn County shipwreck story.

The Museum is located on Bridge Avenue and open from 10 AM to 8 PM.