Freeborn County Commissioners talk opposition to Glenville Battery Storage Facility; what’s next

(ABC 6 News)- There’s new opposition to the proposed battery storage facility along the Shell Rock River in Glenville, as the county commissioners voted against the initial proposal.

This comes after 200 complaints were received to shut down the battery storage site due to concerns of possible contamination of the Shell Rock River and the potential for fires.

“There needs to be an emergency plan in place. Hopefully it will never happen but if there was an event of a thermal runaway, the river being there, the cooling items that they have, have a glycol in them, that is toxic to fish and wildlife,” said Dawn Kaasa, District 2 Freeborn County Commissioner.

Those concerns aren’t unfounded as since 2018, there have been 20 fire related incidents with battery storage facilities across the country, according to the American Clean Power Association. And fires at Facilities like this, such as Mos Landing in California, are not your run of the mill blazes, as they can quickly turn toxic, and can’t be extinguished by fire departments.

“They will tell you that it is no more toxic than a house fire. The difference is the fire department comes and extinguishes the house fire immediately. This they want them to burn or let them burn themselves out, which is days,” said Kaasa.

Despite the concerns, the state says the facility can store enough power for nearly 100 homes. But people in Freeborn County said they want to make it clear, they aren’t opposing the project, just the location.

“Economic development is important, you know, we would never want to turn someone away, but we also need to make sure that, this is very new for Minnesota and our people, and so we need insurances in place,” said Melanie Aeschliman, Freeborn County Administrator.

But at the end of the day, the fate of the project isn’t necessarily up to local officials.

“Because of the size, it’s 150 megawatts, and so it goes through them, it’s not permitted by the county,” Kaasa said.

As far as the task force goes, they will have 90 days to come back with ideas on a potential solution, and then another public hearing will be set for sometime in August or September before the state makes its final decision.