Freeborn commissioners oppose energy storage facility plan

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Commissioners’ Board formally opposed building an energy storage facility near the Shell Rock River.

Freeborn County citizens expressed concern about a proposal to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) in the area of Glenville earlier this spring.

While builders Spearmint Energy and the State’s Commerce Department touted the proposed facility for its ability to store enough power for nearly 100 thousand homes — for up to four hours — residents questioned the risk of toxic chemicals near the river, or a fire.

Three of the four Freeborn County commissioners opposed the proposal, stating the following: “…the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners finds that the proposed Battery Energy Storage System (“BESS”) project near Glenville, MN, as currently proposed and reviewed, is inconsistent with the County’s goals and responsibilities regarding the protection of public health, safety, and welfare, and the promotion of responsible and compatible land use in this specific area.”

The Freeborn County commissioners passed the resolution on April 15, citing a rule that their opposition would only be taken into consideration by the Commerce Department if it was entered by April 21.

