Freeborn Co. dispatcher named First Responder of the Year

(ABC 6 News) — A dispatcher with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has been named the 2023 First Responder of the Year in the Public Safety Telecommunicator category.

Lisa Rippentrop was nominated by her supervisor, and was voted for by first responders from across Minnesota.

Rippentrop’s nomination came after her actions during a tragic phone call. She took a 911 call from a mother stating her 2-year-old had fallen down the stairs and was not breathing. However, the case quickly changed when Rippentrop found out that a man had also been in the home, and had taken off with an infant.

In the end, it turned out that the 2-year-old had been murdered by that man. You can read more about that case here.

According to the nomination, Rippentrop not only quickly dispatched first responders to the scene, but she got information out about the suspect, leading police to find him nearby and possibly saving the life of the infant.

The award is given out by the non-profit, “Minnesota 100 Club.” Rippentrop will get her award on Monday, Oct. 30. She will also be recognized at the MN Vikings home game on Nov. 27, the Gophers Salute to Service game on Nov. 4, and at the MN 100 Club Anniversary Dinner on April 23.