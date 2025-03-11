Free water test kits available for SE Minnesota residents using private wells

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Free water testing kits are now available for southeast Minnesota private well users.

It is part of the Tap-In Safe Drinking Water Program.

With the testing kits, you can test for bacteria, nitrates, arsenic, and lead. Priority will be given to those facing financial hardships and households with pregnant women or infants under 12 months of age.

Results can take 2-5 business days.

Health experts say southeast Minnesota’s unique land structure can contribute to contamination in water.

We are in karst geology region so our well water is more at risk of contamination from the surface from becasue of the karst geology underneath,” said Lauri Clements, an environmental health lab manager at Olmsted County Public Health.

Karst geography can include above ground water draining into sinkholes and caves underground before recirculating.

To get a testing kit, click here.