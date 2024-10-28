Free voter parking for Direct Balloting at City Hall

(City of Rochester) – Voters opting to vote in the General Election via Direct Balloting at City Hall (201 4th Street SE, Conference Room 104) can park for free in the marked spaces near the entrance to City Hall at the Government Center.

Direct Balloting means voters can insert their ballots directly into a ballot tabulator, instead of sealing them into an envelope to be processed and tabulated later.

Direct balloting is available at the Government Center during the following times:

October 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and frequently asked questions about voting in Olmsted County, please visit Olmsted County’s website or the City of Rochester’s website.

Details about Minnesota’s new elections laws are available on the Secretary of State’s website.