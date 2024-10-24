Free time for Can Do Canines

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Can Do Canines is an organization dedicated to raising and training dogs to be placed with a person with a disability.

“For example, seizure assist, hearing assist, mobility, autism, and diabetes assist, so they might need a variety of skills,” Can Do Canines volunteer Erin O’Brien said.

Some of the dogs are on break from spending time in the Federal Medical Center in Rochester as part of the Can Do Canines puppy prison program.

“We take them out in public and work on skills that they might need as an assistance dog one day,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien’s dog Ari has been one of the few assistance dogs in training from the Federal Medical Center in Rochester.

“They don’t get exposed to things like traffic or maybe big public stores, grocery stores, maybe some household appliances.”

Six assistance dogs in training made their way to peace plaza to enjoy a nice evening with each other and the volunteers.

The dogs will be in the care of the Can Do Canines volunteers before they have to go back to work in a few weeks.

People will have the opportunity to learn more about these canines at their upcoming fundraiser, Tails of Independence.

It will be held at the Rochester Art Center on November 20th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.