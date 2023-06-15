Free meals offered at some Rochester schools this summer

(ABC 6 News) Rochester Public Schools wants to ensure no child goes hungry this summer by providing free meals through August.

The meals are for anyone under the age of 18. This comes after the Minnesota legislature passed a bill ensuring free meals at all Minnesota schools.

Meals can be picked up at several locations across Rochester including Franklin Elementary, Gage Elementary and Mayo High School.

“It’s extending that reach of nutrition,” said Natasha Menke, extended meal coordinator. “Accessible food to students and family; it’s important for many reasons, namely getting kids access to food.”

Breakfast and lunch are being served at most locations.