Free flu shots offered to dairy, poultry farmers in Mower County

(Mower County) – Mower County dairy and poultry farmers can get free, seasonal influenza (flu) shots on their farm thanks to a new public health initiative to remove vaccination barriers.

Mower County Community Health recently mailed information to area dairy and poultry farm workers about its flu shot efforts with Fairview’s Minnesota Immunization Networking Initiative (MINI). This extra effort is being driven by concerns with the high severity of the H5N1 avian influenza virus, which doesn’t spread easily between people.

Farmers who have too many staff to transport or are unable to step away from their busy production can work with the county’s community health team to bring the vaccination service to them. Getting a flu vaccine is quick and easy, and it’s even more important this year for farm workers and others who work with poultry flocks and dairy herds.

“Reducing barriers for people who want the vaccine is what this is all about,” said Pam Kellogg, Public Health Manager for Mower County’s Health & Human Services.

Under this partnership, Mower County staff will gather information to determine the need and, when needed, Fairview will provide the flu shot clinics.

Those interested should contact Darr Ehmke or Allison Scott of Mower County Health & Human Services via email at darre@co.mower.mn.us and allisons@co.mower.mn.us or call 507-437-9700.

Other Mower County residents can contact their local pharmacy for assistance in obtaining a flu vaccination. As of now, the county, otherwise, just offers flu shots for children of qualifying families at the government center in Austin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a concerning scenario could arise in which a new influenza virus emerges through “reassortment,” which is when viruses swap genetic material when infecting the same cell, potentially creating a new and more serious virus with characteristics from both parent viruses.

Combining the easy transmission of a typical seasonal flu with H5N1’s high severity potentially could lead to a major public health crisis, which is why efforts are underway to minimize the chances of such a virus developing through co-infection and genetic mixing.

If a reassortment event occurs between a circulating seasonal flu and H5N1, the resulting virus could be highly transmissible like the seasonal flu but cause severe illness like H5N1, creating a pandemic threat.

Farm workers and farm owners, particularly those who work on poultry and dairy farms, might be exposed to H5N1– also called “avian influenza” or “highly pathogenic avian influenza” (HPAI). Routine service providers for farms, such as veterinarians, truck drivers and hoof trimmers, as well as family members who live on the farm, also might be exposed to H5N1.

While the 2024-2025 seasonal flu vaccine does not protect specifically against H5N1, it can provide protection against other influenza infection, illness and disease spread. People can get sick with more than one influenza virus at a time, and when that happens, the different viruses can recombine into a new, potentially more serious virus.

Some of the reasons for getting the flu vaccine:

Flu is caused by a virus that attacks the nose, throat and lungs, causing mild to severe illness and sometimes death.

Vaccines are free and no insurance required.

Staying healthy means fewer days off work.

Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to keep your family, herd or flock and yourself healthy.

Young children, the elderly and others at risk of getting very sick from the flu depend on others to help lower their risk.

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine each year.

More information is available on the CDC’s Flu Resource Center website at: www.cdc.gov/flu-resources