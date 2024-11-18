Free entrance to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on Friday, Nov. 29

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is waiving entrance fees to all 73 state parks and recreation areas the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29, a press release said Monday.

This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year when the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit for state parks and recreation areas.

The goal of Free Park Day is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of spending time in nature, the DNR noted.

“During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are the perfect places to enjoy the tranquility of nature,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We encourage people to get outside with friends and family after Thanksgiving gatherings to enjoy the calming sights and sounds of nature. With cooler weather, quieter trails, and unique wildlife activity, visitors can experience Minnesota state parks and recreation areas in a new light.”

Outdoor recreation options in late November include hiking, biking, nature photography, birdwatching and wildlife watching, the DNR said.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive prepared for their visit.

Check visitor alerts and find directions on state park webpages (mndnr.gov/park-list).

Download the Avenza app and the geoPDF map before the trip. The app and maps are free, and maps will display a user’s current location even when not connected to the internet or cell service. Find information on the DNR’s geoPDF map webpage (mndnr.gov/geopdf). Visitors without a smartphone should look for paper maps outside the ranger station.

Visit the information signs near the park entrance for suggestions on what to see and do in the park.

Check the weather forecast before leaving home, and dress appropriately for the conditions. Be sure to pack water and snacks.

For more information on Free Park Day in Minnesota, click here.