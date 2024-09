The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Government is offering free tests.

Up to four can be ordered at a time, and the tests can be sent straight to your home. The tests will begin shipping via the United States Postal Service as soon as next week.

To order your tests, click here.