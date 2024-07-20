Free concert in Chatfield

(ABC 6 News) – The Chatfield Center for the Arts (CCA) invites the community to a free concert from Songs of Hope on Saturday.

It will be at the Potter Auditorium Stage at 7 p.m.

According to a press release from the CCA, Songs of Hope is a performing arts project that stresses real-world performances, with a continuous history of producing popular, award-winning concert tours performed by young people from countries all over the world.

Each summer, a select group of around 70 children and young adults venture to Minnesota from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and the U.S.

They arrive as strangers, but soon find themselves embraced in a closely-knit, supportive community as they learn popular songs and dances from each other’s cultures. Then, they take these songs of peace, love and respect into neighboring communities in a joyous celebration of cultural unity, delighting their audiences along the way.