(ABC 6 News) – The City of Stewartville announced to Facebook Sunday it would not charge for any dumping at the brush and compost disposal site through July 21.

The post states it does not matter what is used to haul the brush.

The free week of brush dumping is due to the amount of damage from recent storms.

If you don’t have a way to haul material, public works will pick it up from the street curb on Friday, July 19.