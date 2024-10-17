Fravel on Trial, Day 9: Both sides make opening statements

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Jury selection in the murder trial of Adam Fravel officially wrapped up on Wednesday, and on Thursday, both the state and defense made their opening statements.

Related: Fravel on Trial, Day 8: Final juror selected; opening statements begin Thursday morning

Fravel is accused of killing the mother of his children, Madeline Kingsbury, and is facing four murder charges after she disappeared and was later found dead in the spring of 2023.

Both sides were calm, matter of fact, and conversational while speaking to the jury.

Fravel’s attorney, Zach Bauer, said it all comes to a “case of tunnel vision, revisionist history, and secret truths.”

In his opening argument, Bauer told the jury this case is full of sloppy police work, and investigators never pursued other suspects. He also says Fravel’s alleged history of abuse wasn’t as clear cut as the state has indicated because it was never reported to police, and Kingsbury’s friends had time to get their stories straight to pressure police into finding a suspect.

Finally, Bauer claimed evidence and testimony would show that Kingsbury was living a secret life even her own family and friends didn’t know about.

Fravel’s defense team’s job is to poke holes in the state’s case and give jurors reasonable doubt that Fravel is guilty.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

However, the state says its evidence is insurmountable.

Attorney Phil Prokopowicz told the courtroom that everything from surveillance videos, to phone records, to the alleged murder weapon, there is no other suspect responsible for the murder of Kingsbury.

Prosecutors took the time to tell the story of Madeline Kingsbury and what led to her tragic death. The state argued that Fravel had abused Kingsbury for a while, and just as she was going to leave him, she disappeared.

Nearly 200 witnesses are set to take the stand for the state, and a few already have.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.