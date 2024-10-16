Fravel on Trial, Day 8: Final juror selected; opening statements begin Thursday morning

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The long process of selecting a jury for the Adam Fravel murder is finally complete.

Fravel is accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury in the spring of 2023, and now, we are less than 24 hours away from opening statements.

It has been no small feat to fill the jury as nearly 70 people sat in the courtroom waiting to hear if they would be one of the 17 people inside the jury box during the trial.

12 people will serve as the immediate jury with five alternates to fill in as needed. The jury is split down the middle with six men and six women while all five alternates are men.

The jury includes a wide range of ages and professions, but one thing is clear: they all vowed to be fair and impartial over the next month.

Opening statements begin at 9 a.m. inside the Blue Earth County Justice Center.

The state needs to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fravel is indeed responsible for Kingsbury’s death.

Perhaps the most interesting part, though, is what argument Fravel and his team will present to the jury to show his innocence.

Nearly 200 witnesses are set totake the stand, so only time will tell what the trial will look like over the next month.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.