Fravel on Trial, Day 7: Jury selection enters final stretch with opening statements looming on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — Attorneys are finishing up jury selection in Adam Fravel’s murder trial just days away from opening statements in the case.

Only one juror needs to be seated on the case before opening statements begin on Thursday. Attorneys were kicking things into high gear on Tuesday in order to inch closer to the finish line.

It has been a difficult and slow process since the beginning as jury selection hits the second week, and opening statements have already been delayed once.

Attorneys are taking everything into consideration when it comes to who sits inside the jury box over the next month.

At this point, the jury includes 16 people — 10 men and six women. Three of those jurors were seated on Tuesday.

Both sides have altogether struck 18 different jurors from serving, and at this point, 59 people have been heavily questioned.

With opening statements set for Thursday, Wednesday will be a designated travel day for all witnesses in the case.

That means that even if the first juror is seated Wednesday morning, the pace of the trial will not change.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial and full coverage can be found here.