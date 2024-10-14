Fravel on Trial, Day 6: Jury selection continues to drag on with two jurors sat on Monday

(ABC 6 News) — Opening statements in Adam Fravel’s murder trial were initially scheduled to begin on Monday, but instead, jury selection has continued to be a slow process.

Jury selection stretched into its second week on Monday with little headway being made. 10 more jurors walked through the doors, and only two were seated on the jury.

The first three people to come in Monday morning were struck with one strike being utilized by the defense and two being used by the state.

The jury now sits at 13 people — seven men and six women. For the trial to begin, 17 people need to be selected for the jury with 12 jurors and five alternates.

Both the state and defense only have four strikes left with Fravel’s team using 11 and prosecutors using five.

Opening statements are currently set for Thursday, so attorneys need to sit about two more jurors per day. That has been the case for about a week, with around two to four jurors being sat each day.

The trial has seen about 50 potential jurors come through the courthouse doors so far with both the state and defense being very meticulous when it comes to choosing the people who decide whether or not Fravel is guilty.