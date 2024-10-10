Fravel on Trial, Day 4: Setbacks in filling the jury and a rare occurrence during selection

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Adam Fravel trial entered its fourth day on Thursday, and it is seeing quite a few setbacks.

Attorneys have been struggling to fill the jury as opening statements loom.

Some jurors have immediately been struck before court even began while others are not showing up or leaving those in the courtroom no choice but to excuse them.

Only two jurors were sat on Thursday, joining two on Wednesday and three on Tuesday. One court official said it is one of the slower jury selections he has ever seen.

The defense also used another of its 15 strikes, leaving just nine left.

During Thursday’s jury selection, a shocking event occurred — one that a court official says in all of his 20 years, he has never seen happen before.

A juror who never showed up on Wednesday was picked up by law enforcement Thursday morning and forced into the courthouse.

After screaming and causing a scene in the parking lot, he walked into the courtroom barefoot and in a tank top and basketball shorts, making it very clear he had no interest in serving his civic duty.

He was then excused.

Another juror who was scheduled for questions Thursday morning was immediately struck due to hearing problems.

The juror total sits at seven after Thursday’s session, far from the 17 that this case requires.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.