Fravel on Trial, Day 3: Jury selection continues; both sides utilize strikes on potential jurors

(ABC 6 News) — Wednesday marked the third of trial for Adam Fravel, the man accused of murdering the mother of his children last year in Winona.

Seats are filling up slowly but surely on the jury, and Wednesday morning, the first male juror was selected in what has been a female-dominated jury so far.

As of Wednesday evening, the jury consists of five people: a retail sales representative, a paralegal, a retired store owner, a physician’s assistant, and a mother.

One court official says jury selection could stretch into next week.

Fravel’s defense team has meticulously vetted through each potential juror, on average questioning jurors twice as long as the state.

The defense team is able to strike 15 jurors, immediately dismissing them from the case, while the state can do so nine times. On Wednesday, the defense struck out three potential jurors in a row while striking out two others on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state utilized its first strike on Wednesday.

With a major allegation in the case revolving around domestic violence, any time a juror has mentioned a tie with this type of abuse, the defense has struck them from serving on the murder case.