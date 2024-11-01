Fravel on Trial, Day 20: Defense rests its case; Fravel will not testify

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The trial for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury is nearing its end as the state rested its case on Thursday, and now, Adam Fravel’s defense team has followed suit on Friday.

Not taking the stand was Fravel, the man accused of killing the mother of his children.

The defense called five witnesses to the stand on Friday morning before resting its case, including law enforcement officers who participated in the searches for Kingsbury.

One officer testified to the searches that took place on April 3, saying he searched several dead end roads, including the one where Kingsbury’s remains were eventually found.

The investigator said those roads were searched on ATV, and their search did not go down the entire road where her body was found because there was a gate in the way that the investigator thought led to private property.

He also said the ditches along these roads were different depths, and he could not always see the bottom because they had overgrown.

Another witness called to the stand was Fravel’s older brother, Ryan.

Ryan Fravel said Madeline Kingsbury and Adam had lovey-dovey relationship that at times was up and down.

Ryan had previously told investigators that his brother was a very emotional person. On Friday, he testified that he had never seen Adam angry but meant Adam was emotional when it came to the kids.

Ryan said he had participated in two searches for Kingsbury in the days after she went missing. The prosecution pointed out that Ryan and Adam did not have contact from the day Kingsbury went missing until April 6.

Fravel himself waived his right to testify. Closing arguments are slated for Wednesday to accommodate for Election Day, and jury deliberations will begin after that.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.