Fravel on Trial, Day 2: First jurors are selected

(ABC 6 News) — In the second day of the murder trial of Adam Fravel, it was a long, grueling period of jury selections.

The day offered a closer look into what both Fravel’s defense team and the state are looking for when selecting who will decide the outcome of the trial.

Court officials are looking for 17 people to sit on the case — 12 jurors and five alternates.

20 potential jurors were chosen from Monday’s panel, and 10 were questioned further on Tuesday.

Both teams of attorneys have the ability to strike out a juror, immediately removing them from the case. The defense team has already utilized one of its strikes.

As of Tuesday, there are three jurors slated on this trail, all being women.

Some of the potential jurors who were excused on Tuesday were due to concerns that they couldn’t pay attention while some watched the case on the news and another said he couldn’t stay impartial due to the severity of the charges Fravel faces.

That was when the defense utilized one of their strikes.