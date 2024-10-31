Fravel on Trial, Day 19: State rests its case against Fravel

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Adam Fravel murder trial is beginning to wrap up as the state rested its case this afternoon.

The lead investigator of the case took the stand Thursday morning as the state presented a timeline of events from the day Madeline Kingsbury disappeared.

Fravel and Kingsbury were seen leaving the home and dropping their kids off at daycare at 8:05 a.m. then arriving back home at 8:10 a.m.

At 8:14 a.m., a text was sent from Kingsbury’s phone to her sister, and $20 in Apple cash was sent to Fravel.

At 8:15 a.m., a Caribou Coffee rewards purchase was made but never redeemed, then a minute later, Kingsbury’s phone locked for the last time until April 1 when the battery died according to testimony from the investigator.

Kingsbury’s sister also texted her back at 8:23 a.m. in the morning, but the text was never answered.

The state also presented surveillance footage of what appears to be Kingsbury’s blue van driving south towards Mabel the day she disappeared. Mabel is where her body was eventually found.

Once that van returned to the home she shared with Fravel in Winona, Fravel sent several messages to her phone.

One at 1:33 p.m. said, “Umm I’m back and my car is still here? You got a ride or something?”

Another message at 2:59 read, “Any plans for supper?”

Then less than an hour later he said, “Maddi please just let me know if you’re okay and if you’ll be back for pickup.”

The last text he sent to her was at 4:13 p.m. saying he was leaving to pick up the kids.

With the state resting its case, the defense is expecting to call five witnesses to the stand on Friday with closing arguments set for Monday.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.