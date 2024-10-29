Fravel on Trial, Day 16: Defense and prosecution face off over evidence; police photos of Fravel shown in court

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Monday brought the fourth week of Adam Fravel’s murder trial, the man facing multiple murder charges for the death of Madeline Kingsbury.

As week four of the trial got underway, Monday was supposed to be a critical day of testimony, but instead, it turned into a grueling face-off between attorneys.

The face-off boiled down to what evidence can and cannot be allowed during the trial, and attorneys on both sides are fighting for what they want.

More than two hours of the day was spent without the jury as prosecutors and defense attorneys try to throw out evidence and testimony in the trial.

Fravel’s team got a win when the judge barred Kingsbury’s journal entries from being presented as evidence due to hearsay.

Later in the day, the defense objected to what Kingsbury’s biological mother would testify about, but this time, the judge sided with the state and will not censor it.

The third recess of the day surrounded surveillance videos, which prosecutors have been alluding to for weeks, allegedly capturing Kingsbury’s van following her disappearance. As of now, the judge hasn’t decided if they will be admissable.

Kingsbury’s family and friends were supposed to testify on Monday, but due to the slow nature of how everything moved, they are now expected to on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police photographs taken of Fravel showing him stripped to his shorts were blown up to the courtroom showing bruises and scratches on his face and body.

These photos were taken by police about a week after Kingsbury went missing and showed two yellow bruises on Fravel’s chest, one on his left forearm near his wrist, and another just above his left elbow.

Red scratches were also seen on his nose and above his lip as prosecutors argued Kingsbury fought for her life from Fravel that day.

Defense attorneys though have already raised concerns why those marks were documented a week later and not in his initial interviews.

A test from Fravel to a friend the afternoon that Kingsbury disappeared was also shown as Fravel wrote, “Sup bro how’s your Friday?”

At this point in the trial, 52 state witnesses have taken the stand inside the Blue Earth County Justice Center, and none have been family or friends of either Fravel or Kingsbury.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato throughout the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.