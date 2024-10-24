Fravel on Trial, Day 13: Madeline Kingsbury’s autopsy photos presented as evidence

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Adam Fravel’s murder trial continued on Wednesday as Madeline Kingsbury’s autopsy photos were presented as evidence.

Kingsbury went missing in the spring of 2023 and was found dead months later. Fravel, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, is now facing four murder charges in his death.

The autopsy images were extremely graphic and difficult to process, so they weren’t shown to the entire courtroom out of respect to Kingsbury’s family and friends sitting inside. Instead, only jurors and the media were shown the photos.

Dr. Ross Zumwalt, who performed the autopsy, told the jury that advanced decomposition of the body made specific findings such as cause of death difficult to determine.

However, due to circumstances like Kingsbury’s body being wrapped in a sheet, and a towel tied in a slipknot on her head, Zumwalt said, “It was in my opinion that she died at the hands of another person, and I called it homicidal violence.”

No broken bones or ligature marks wee found, and prosecutors alleged Fravel could have smothered Kingsbury causing her to die of asphyxiation, which does not leave many physical signs on the body.

The defense argued that the doctor cannot say for certain that a towel would have cut off Kingsbury’s air, and with the cause of death being unclear, no examiner can make any determination with 100% medical certainty.

The jury also heard from the men who owned the property where Kingsbury’s body was found near 198th Street on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

They said that it was a spot that Fravel’s father had full access to.

There are two properties relevant to the case. One is known as Steele Stanton Property, adjacent to where Kingsbury’s body was found. The second property is the Wyzel Creek Property which surrounds the home of Fravel’s parents, Richard and Anne, and is located a few miles south of 198th Street.

Both properties are owned by Alan Spaulding and Timothy Steil, who each live more than an hour away. They testified that Richard Fravel would come by to maintain the properties and had a set of keys.

Spaulding told the jury that he installed cameras in the spring of 2023, and about a week after Kingsbury went missing, Adam Fravel is captured on video driving through the Wyzel Property and was believed to have been heading in the direction of 198th Street.

Both men testified that they had never seen Adam Fravel in person on either properties, but he did install a Wi-Fi router at the Steele Stanton Property near 198th Street. Fravel’s father had worked on the properties since 2006.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial