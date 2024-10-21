Fravel on Trial, Day 11: Police find burned, busted electronics on Fravel property; the last known sighting of Madeline Kingsbury

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Adam Fravel’s murder trial is entering its third week as the Winona man faces several charges in the death of the mother of his children, Madeline Kingsbury.

Monday brought more information about how certain pieces of evidence were collected during several search warrants, including some items found at Fravel’s parents’ home in Mabel.

An investigator on the stand Monday morning testified that Fravel’s laptop and several pieces of clothing he was last seen wearing were collected about a week after Kingsbury was reported missing.

While on the property though, police saw other possible pieces of evidence, including several smashed electronics found in an outside dumpster near the home. A melted laptop was also found in a burn pit on the property.

Law enforcement collected the clothing and shoes that Fravel was last seen wearing the day Kingsbury disappeared.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Meanwhile, the jury also watched an eerie video of what is believed to be the last known sighting of Madeline Kingsbury before she went missing and was killed in the spring of 2023.

The video showed Kingsbury and Fravel dropping their children off at daycare on the morning of March 31.

The video was taken from the daycare center’s Ring doorbell camera and showed Kingsbury in a plaid jacket, which is the same one seen in a BCA video taken in her home after she vanished.

Fravel was seen on camera where white sneakers, a white jacket, and a red bomber hat, but when he comes to pick up the children without Kingsbury he was then wearing brown boots.

All of his clothing was later collected by police, and a photograph shown the court showed mud and dirt encrusted on the bottom of his white shoes.

There is no word yet on if those articles of clothing were tested or what, if anything, was found.

For now, the State is establishing a timeline, characters, and specific evidence that will all be relevant as the trial ensues over the next few weeks.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.