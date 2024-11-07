Fravel on Trial: Closing arguments, start of jury deliberations take place on Wednesday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Adam Fravel trial is nearing an end inside the Blue Earth County Justice Center as 12 jurors began deliberations in Fravel’s murder trial on Wednesday.

For weeks, upwards of 70 witnesses have been called as Fravel stands accused of killing the mother of his children, Madeline Kingsbury, and hiding her body which sparked a months-long search to bring her home.

Both attorneys passionately fought during closing arguments as one hopes for justice and Fravel to be thrown behind bars while another advocated for his innocence.

Only time will tell who the jurors side with.

Fravel’s team hammered home that there is no direct evidence in the case actually linking Fravel to the murder. They also pointed to uncollected evidence, and the fact that the grey sheets Kingsbury’s remains were found in were never analyzed for fibers.

The biggest hitch in the case, argued by the defense, is if the 26-year-old’s body was in the Fillmore County ditch from the morning she went missing as the state alleged, why wasn’t she found after investigators searched the street four separate times?

Fravel’s attorney faced the jury and said, “At some point, enough is enough. … Those doubts are at practically every corner.”

For the prosecution, they said it is all about a man who was losing control, losing his family, and willing to kill the woman he loved in an act of desperation.

For the entirety of Fravel and Kingbury’s seven-year on again off again relationship, prosecutors said Fravel consistently manipulated, threatened, and abused Kingsbury.

However, that control was waning when Kingsbury began dating her new boyfriend, Spencer Sullivan.

The state argued in the days leading up to Kingsbury’s disappearance, Fravel’s anger swelled, and he meticulously planned to end the life of the woman who was leaving him.

It all depends on how much doubt the jury is left with, and prosecuotre Phil Prokopowicz looked the 12 jurors in the eyes and said, “It’s reasonable and rational that Adam Fravel’s self-centeredness, his jealousy, his selfishness, caused him to strike out with the one person who caused it all. There is no one but the defendant, Adam Fravel.”

Jurors got the case around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon after five hours of testimony, and they continue to work through the evidence. If they do not reach a decision by 9:30 p.m., deliberation will stretch into Thursday.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato throughout the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.