Franklin Elementary School went into “secure” mode Tuesday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday afternoon, Franklin Elementary School in Rochester went into “secure” mode.

According to a Rochester Public Schools spokesperson, the “secure” took place shortly after noon and lasted for about 15 minutes while RPD responded to an emergency in the neighborhood.

According to RPD, officers responded to the 1700 block of 9th Avenue SE for a person in crisis call. Students remained inside for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution, but no arrests were made, and everyone remained safe.