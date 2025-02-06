Fourth Rochester resident pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future scheme

(ABC 6 News) — A fourth Rochester resident has pleaded guilty in the Feeding Our Future scheme.

Mustafa Jama pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.

According to court documents, Jama deposited a check in the amount of approximately $394,000 for the purchase of a home located in Lakeville, Minnesota.

The documents state between January 2021 and December 2021, Mustafa Jama and Ayan Jama deposited approximately $1,429,730 in misappropriated Federal Child Nutrition Program funds into Nakumad LLC bank accounts from Brava Restaurant accounts controlled by Sharmake Jama and Ayan Jama.

This comes after Ayan Jama, Sharmake Jama, and Zamzam Jama pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme earlier this week.