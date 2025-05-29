Fourth man arrested in NW Rochester burglary

(ABC 6 News) – A fourth man was taken into custody in connection with a mid-May burglary.

Kane Lee Williams, 19, is the fifth person apprehended after allegedly breaking into a NW Rochester condo and taking $3,000 in cash, plus shoes worth $1,800.

Rochester police arrested Anthony Alexander (22), Jamykeal Gill-Sanders (18), and Brandon Lawson (20) May 11, and also detained a juvenile girl.

According to court documents, just before 5 p.m. Sunday, May 11, Rochester police met with a man at a burglarized condominium.

Police noted the sliding glass door to the condo had been shattered with a large rock, according to court documents.

The man told police that five people had entered his condo while he was home, and he knew four of them — even though the men were all wearing ski masks.

Williams was named in the other adult suspects’ court documents, but had not been arrested immediately after the incident.

Court documents allege that when Anthony Alexander was arrested, he had a backpack with Williams’ credit cards and ID — but documents do not explain how Williams was detained more than two weeks later.