Four pets rescued in Rochester structure fire

(ABC 6 News) – Three cats and a dog were rescued after a structure fire at a home in Rochester, according to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD).

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. RFD was dispatched to a report of home with its kitchen fully engulfed in flames at 106 14th Avenue NE.

Residents of the home were able to evacuate but their pets were still inside when RFD arrived. After extinguishing the fire, RFD was able to rescue all four pets.

The first floor of the home had fire and water damage, but no injuries were reported, according to RFD.