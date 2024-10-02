Four people from the Hubbard family inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Broadcasters Association held its Hall of Fame ceremony in Rochester on Tuesday.

Among the inductees were some familiar faces as four people from the Hubbard family were inducted during the ceremony.

Robert, Ginny, Stan, and Kari, all kin of Stanley E. Hubbard, the founder of Hubbard Broadcasting, got to take in the moment together.

“As a sibling group, we worked together as a team so it’s perfectly appropriate and makes great senses that we all be inducted at the same time,” Ginny Hubbard said.

Hubbard Broadcasting has about 100 years of history and was joined by peers and family during the special celebration.