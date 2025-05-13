Four men, one teenaged girl suspected in Rochester burglary

(ABC 6 News) – Three of four men have been arrested, and one juvenile faces possible charges in a NW Rochester burglary.

According to court documents, three men — Anthony Alexander (22), Jamykeal Gill-Sanders (18), and Brandon Lawson (20) — were taken into custody Sunday after allegedly breaking into a condo and taking $3,000 in cash, plus shoes worth $1,800.

A fourth adult male is named in court documents, but does not appear to be held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. ABC 6 News has not located charging documents for him.

Alexander, Gill-Sanders, and Lawson each face the following charges: aiding and abetting 1st-degree burglary–assault person in building; aiding and abetting 1st-degree burglary–possession of dangerous weapon; aiding and abetting 1st-degree burglary–occupied dwelling; aiding and abetting theft; and aiding and abetting 5th-degree assault.

The first four charges are felonies. Aiding and abetting 5th-degree assault is a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, just before 5 p.m. Sunday, May 11, Rochester police met with a man at a burglarized condominium.

Police noted the sliding glass door to the condo had been shattered with a large rock, according to court documents.

The man told police that five people had entered his condo while he was home, and he knew four of them — even though the men were all wearing ski masks.

The victim named Gill-Sanders, Lawson, the fourth man, and the teenaged girl to police. Several of them had been guests at his house just the day before.

According to court documents, the four men rushed into his home after breaking the door and “started beating him up in the corner of the apartment” while the teenager took video of the event.

The five all fled the scene shortly before police arrived.

Then the five allegedly took cash and expensive shoes from the condo. The man said one of the men flashed a gun at him from his waistband.

According to court documents, police “developed information” that Alexander was involved and took him into custody behind the River Bend assisted living facility, while Lawson and Gill-Sanders were arrested in the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue NW.

Police located the juvenile in an Uber near Viking Drive NW and Elton Hills Drive NW, according to court documents.

Police seized the juvenile’s phone for a forensic examination, according to court documents.