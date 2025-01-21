Four firearms stolen in Austin Runnings burglary

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, a burglary took place at the Runnings store in Austin during which four firearms were stolen.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan confirmed to ABC 6 News on Tuesday that the firearms were taken, and only two of them have been recovered.

At this point in time, no arrests have been made. Austin Police Department is still asking for anyone who may have information to contact them.