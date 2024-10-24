Forum held for Byron school board candidates as voters contemplate $1.9 million referendum

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A forum was held for the six candidate running for Byron School Board on Wednesday by the Byron Education Association.

Topics such as the budget, financial issues facing the district, the upcoming referendum and district goals were discussed by the candidates.

The forum was held less than two weeks ahead of the November 5 election, where voters will decide whether or not to pass a referendum for the school’s operating levy.

If passed, the levy would generate $1.9 million annually over the next ten years for the district.

The district faced a budget shortfall last year, but they are still working to figure out just how short they were.

“Some things were double put in with having two different finance directors, some things were not put in the correct way and some were not put in at all,” Superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck said.

The confusion comes from two separate financial directors stepping down this year, and an interim currently trying to balance the books.

If the referendum doesn’t pass, the district said it will be forced to make several cuts to staff, extra curricular programs, classes and more, in addition to the $1.5 million worth of cuts it made this summer.

Seeing programs get cut is something voters and candidates said they would be devastated to see.

“I’m appreciative of everyone in the building, and I hope that those things continue to grow rather than get cut,” John Pereda, a Byron resident, said.

Candidates were asked about the district’s finances and what they would do to improve the situation, if elected.

Voters will decide on the referendum and who will be elected on Nov. 5.