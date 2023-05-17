Fort Snelling State Park to close again due to flooding

(ABC 6 News) – Two days after Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul reopened after flooding closed the park for almost a month, it will temporarily close again due to rising water, said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday.

RELATED: Fort Snelling State Park to reopen Monday

The Minnesota DNR said rising water from the Minnesota River is expected to flood the main park road and all the parking lots.

The park will close on Wednesday and remain closed until flood waters recede and Minnesota DNR staff are able to assess conditions and address any immediate flood-related repairs, debris removal and safety issues.

“We are disappointed to close Fort Snelling State Park for the second time this spring but must do so out of concern for visitor and staff safety,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division.

Fort Snelling just reopened on Monday after being closed due to flooding on April 21, when both the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers were flooded due to snow melt.

RELATED: Fort Snelling State Park closed temporarily due to flooding

Visitors are encouraged to check visitor alerts on the park webpage to learn what to expect at the park.