Former Vikings star helps raise money for navy veteran battling cancer

(ABC 6 News) – Former Minnesota Viking John Randle attended a fundraiser in Faribault on Saturday supporting a navy veteran.

34-year-old Dale Ulrich is battling stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer. His brother, Jason Lennox, organized the event to raise money for Ulrich’s medical expenses, long-term care and to financially support his two children.

Courtesy of Liz Kay

The Mission to Remission fundraiser took place at from 5-11 p.m. at the 3 Ten Event Center.

The event featured a silent and live auction, karaoke contest, raffles and community support initiatives.

Randle held a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. to help support the cause.

Courtesy of Liz Kay

If you would like to support Ulrich during his treatment, you can donate to his GoFundMe.