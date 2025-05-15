Former teacher accused of sending explicit pictures to minors; Police officer charged with aiding her

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Steele County Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Katie Hanson of Lonsdale has been charged with two counts of electronic communication of sexually explicit materials to minors.

Hanson, according to court records, was a Northfield Middle School teacher at the time she sent naked photographs of herself to Northfield High School Students.

One of the alleged victims was only 15-year-old at the time they received the pictures from Hanson.

Investigation revealed the conduct was initially reported to a former officer in the spring of 2024. Former officer Gabriel Crombie faces charges of felony aiding an offender and gross misdemeanor misconduct of a public officer/employee.

Crombie, a Faribault resident, has been charged by the Waseca County Attorney’s Office, as he previously worked for the Rice County legal system.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Rice County District Court on July 23, 2025.

According to court documents, in late 2024, a High School student reported that Hanson had sent explicit photos of herself to several students, and produced them on her own phone.

An investigator learned that Northfield School Resource Officer Crombie had received the same reported much months prior, but had not documented the report or interaction with Hanson, or any of three student-witnesses.

It later became clear that Crombie had “let it go” as a favor to Hanson, and the two started dating.

Crombie had left Northfield schools in August of 2024 for a new job at the Minnesota School Safety Center.

The Minnesota BCA stepped in to assist with the investigation, in case it came to light that Crombie had engaged in misconduct.

According to court documents, in December of 2024, investigators spoke with a juvenile (Victim 1) who confirmed Hanson had sent him at least 10 nude photos over Snapchat.

The student (Witness 1) who initially showed the photos to law enforcement said she believed Hanson was communicating with about a dozen male students.

Another student (Witness 4), who had received nude photos before blocking Hanson, confirmed that he had detailed the photos and a message asking him to come to Hanson’s house to Crombie in March of 2024.

Witness 4 pointed out the ceiling tile in the photos he’d seen, and said he believed the photos were sent from inside the school building.



On Dec. 10, 2024, several investigators executed a knock-and-search warrant at Hanson’s home in Lonsdale, to seize electronics.

Another resident of the home informed police that Hanson had recently purchased a new cell phone, and was “seeing” a guy recently — Officer Crombie.

Hanson allegedly admitted to investigators that she had sent nude photos to several students, but said the students had initiated the Snapchat interactions.

She provided the names of six students, but said she did not remember others.

She allegedly told the investigators that on April 25, 2024, Crombie told he would “let the case go” as a special favor to her. She remembered the date because it was the same day the two began a romantic relationship.

Crombie allegedly told investigators that he had looked into the allegations, but had found no evidence of inappropriate conduct and hadn’t believed the students.

The youngest individual law enforcement interviewed said he was 15 at the time that Hanson sent him the photos.