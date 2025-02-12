Former state trooper Shane Roper to appear in court on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — Former MSP trooper Shane Roper is set to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, court documents state.

This comes after Roper was charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide for a crash in May 2024 that resulted in the death of Owatonna 18-year-old, Olivia Flores.

Roper reportedly reached speeds of 135 miles per hour while trying to initiate the traffic stop after seeing a violation including speeding, rapid lane changes and aggressive driving and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was traveling at 50 miles per hour at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Roper’s personnel file also detailed a number of previous crashes while on duty from 2019-2023.

Court documents filed on Tuesday state that the prosecution may offer evidence of additional incidents prior to the fatal crash involving Flores, including:

Prior driving conduct disciplined by the Minnesota State Patrol

o 2/16/2019 – Shane Roper found at fault for two-squad vehicle crash. o 5/22/2021 – Shane Roper found at fault for running a stop sign and colliding with a citizen vehicle. o 12/29/2021 – Shane Roper found at fault for colliding with a deer while travelling 77mph in a 55mph area. o 4/10/2023 – Shane Roper found at fault for losing control of his vehicle due to excessive speed. Prior driving conduct on May 18, 2024

o 8 traffic stops conducted by Shane Roper between the hours of 3:13 p.m. and

5:24 p.m. displaying excessive speed, lack of use of emergency lights or

sirens, and disregard for safety of other motorists.

Roper’s hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.